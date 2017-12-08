Attac leader expelled on the way to the WTO summit

Petter Slaatrem Titland, leader of Attac Norway, has been expelled to Brazil from Argentina where he was to attend the WTO summit. This happens after Argentina without any official reason has withdrawn his accreditation to the WTO summit. A total of 63 people were banned, but after receiving pressure from their home country, several received back the accreditation. The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been able to do this so far.

Similar exclusion of civil society has never happened before in the history of the WTO, and the Financial Times among others calls the exclusion a «shame for the WTO» and FT’s trade editor says on Twitter, «This is silly …» . EU Commerce Commissar Cecilia Malmstrøm has strongly criticized the exclusion in a public letter to Argentina. The WTO itself has also attempted to turn the Argentinian authorities into turning.

Nobody has received a clear statement from the Argentinian authorities about why their accreditation has been removed, but on their own websites they claim that this is for security reasons and that those who denied access to the summit have «urged violence and want to spread chaos .»

The allegations are blatant lies by the Argentinian authorities. This becomes clear when you see those who are denied access. Here you will find international trade union umbrellas, the Belgian association for Assistance Organizations 11.11.11, Friends of the Earth International, Veterinarians Without Borders, German Department of Oxfam Assistance, and a number of researchers and academics.

The assertion of Attac as a security threat has no root in reality. Titland was informed at the airport as follows:

You know why Look at your website

Of course, feel free have a look at our website.